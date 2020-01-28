TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 664 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,116,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,357,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,056,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 849,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,853,000 after acquiring an additional 71,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 98,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 57,003 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.23. 9,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,212. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $97.72 and a one year high of $118.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

