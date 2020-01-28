TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 818 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.55. The company had a trading volume of 98,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $138.87 and a one year high of $184.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

