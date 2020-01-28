TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 111,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,759. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $28.82.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

