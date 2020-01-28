TrueDeck 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $22,023.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $149,233.00 and approximately $22,023.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.77 or 0.03221427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00196882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

