Truepoint Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after acquiring an additional 21,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $142.43. 192,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,362. The stock has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $144.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

