TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) Trading 1.3% Higher

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.57, 143,014 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 163,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$26.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter news, Director Sheldon M. Pollack acquired 35,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$42,195.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 441,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$524,168.12.

