UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UFPT. BidaskClub lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

UFP Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.44. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,081. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $348.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $49.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,875.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,999 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. FMR LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 61,634 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

