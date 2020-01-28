Ultra (UOS) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $189,192.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,088.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.12 or 0.04066405 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001803 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00702159 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,435,129 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.