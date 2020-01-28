Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UAA. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.16.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Under Armour by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 283,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $905,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Under Armour by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

