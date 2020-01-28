Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Short Interest Update

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,400 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 341,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

UFI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Unifi alerts:

In related news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $123,521.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,815.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 552.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi during the third quarter worth $382,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unifi by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UFI traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,175. Unifi has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.27 million, a PE ratio of 119.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Unifi had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $179.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Unifi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.