Unified Trust Company N.A. Acquires Shares of 3,270 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,386,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,579,000 after acquiring an additional 134,804 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,295,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,222,000 after acquiring an additional 876,371 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,614,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,986,000 after acquiring an additional 469,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,620,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 473,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

