Unified Trust Company N.A. Buys 282 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Linde makes up 3.3% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,051 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,700,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after acquiring an additional 61,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,198,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,173,000 after acquiring an additional 230,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,106,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,236,000 after acquiring an additional 731,334 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

LIN traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,715. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $156.88 and a twelve month high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

