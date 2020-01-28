Unified Trust Company N.A. Increases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 2.2% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 94,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $123,132.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,827 shares of company stock worth $366,598 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.46. The stock had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $104.86 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

