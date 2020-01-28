Unified Trust Company N.A. Purchases 137 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Ecolab by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.95 and a 200 day moving average of $194.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.11 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

