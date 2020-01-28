Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 10,610,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

UNT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 47,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. Unit has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.87 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unit will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Unit by 4,726.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Unit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Unit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,602,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Unit by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

