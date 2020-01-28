United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $134.00 Price Target at UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $136.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.
NYSE UPS traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $115.98. The company had a trading volume of 618,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day moving average is $117.12. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after buying an additional 90,572 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 135,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.