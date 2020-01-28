United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $134.00 Price Target at UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $136.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $115.98. The company had a trading volume of 618,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day moving average is $117.12. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after buying an additional 90,572 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 135,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

