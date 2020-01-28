United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lowered its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up about 2.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.50. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $113.77 and a twelve month high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.