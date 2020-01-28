Usca Ria LLC Acquires 251,013 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 17,017.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,013 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REZI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,534,000 after purchasing an additional 639,881 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 699.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 862,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 86,532 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REZI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Sharon L. Wienbar bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $50,568.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $109,645.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 35,469 shares of company stock worth $332,651 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REZI opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

