Usca Ria LLC Buys 479 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,828.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,839.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,814.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market cap of $923.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,181.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

