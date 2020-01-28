Usca Ria LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,241. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.35 and a fifty-two week high of $222.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

