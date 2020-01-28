Usca Ria LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after acquiring an additional 128,722 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 548,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEG opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. CJS Securities lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $581,574.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,501,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $1,372,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,393 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

