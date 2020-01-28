Usca Ria LLC Invests $3.16 Million in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 186,790 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 780,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,347. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $3,968,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 290,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,675.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,590,982 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

