Usca Ria LLC Lowers Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 150,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after buying an additional 31,380 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,660,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,887,000 after purchasing an additional 67,466 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 76,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.75. 85,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $102.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

