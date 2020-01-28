Usca Ria LLC Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 80.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 318,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEY opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.23.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

