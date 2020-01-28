Usca Ria LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 196.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

IJS traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,018. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.67 and a 52 week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

