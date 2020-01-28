USD Coin Achieves Market Cap of $449.13 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00011228 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Hotbit, Crex24 and Korbit. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $449.13 million and approximately $463.98 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.01908778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00125164 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 446,131,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,262,940 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, OKEx, Coinbase Pro, FCoin, Hotbit, Korbit, Poloniex, CPDAX, LATOKEN, Crex24, CoinEx, Coinsuper and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.