Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda reduced its stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,043,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,748,332 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for 6.2% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.06% of Vale worth $40,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vale by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vale by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 143,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

VALE traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,111,554. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Vale SA has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

