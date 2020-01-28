Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,050,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $5.26 on Tuesday, hitting $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 727,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,906. The company has a quick ratio of 295.73, a current ratio of 295.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $139.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 298.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.07 per share, with a total value of $118,738.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 323,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,666,934.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.10 per share, with a total value of $185,250.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 322,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,880,132.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,845 shares of company stock worth $358,918 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

