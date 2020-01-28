Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:PJUL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,141. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27.

