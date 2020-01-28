ValuEngine Downgrades Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) to Buy

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FOSL. BidaskClub raised Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Fossil Group stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. 950,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,291. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $393.05 million, a PE ratio of 248.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, analysts expect that Fossil Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 8,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,987.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,113.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 523.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,551 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3,247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,465 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

