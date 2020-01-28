ValuEngine Upgrades 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) to “Strong-Buy”

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of 500.com stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,344. The company has a market capitalization of $314.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. 500.com has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $15.88.
500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 919.95% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%.
About 500.com
500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.
