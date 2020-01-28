ValuEngine Upgrades 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) to “Strong-Buy”

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of 500.com stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,344. The company has a market capitalization of $314.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. 500.com has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 919.95% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBAI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 500.com in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 500.com by 25.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 500.com by 27.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 500.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 500.com by 23.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 61,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About 500.com

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

