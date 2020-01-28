ValuEngine Upgrades Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) to Buy

Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OXBDF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford BioMedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Oxford BioMedica alerts:

OTCMKTS OXBDF traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $8.22. 108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740. Oxford BioMedica has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.13 million, a PE ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.