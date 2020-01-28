Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,113 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 620.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

