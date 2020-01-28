Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lessened by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,924,000 after acquiring an additional 554,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,547,000 after purchasing an additional 574,327 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,140 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,305,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,279,000 after purchasing an additional 172,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,736,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,323,000 after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.71. 214,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,728. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $240.63 and a 1-year high of $305.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

