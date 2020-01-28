Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 375.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 43,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,900. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

