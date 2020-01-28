Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Home Depot by 914.3% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 41,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.36 and a 200 day moving average of $223.52. The firm has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $177.41 and a 1-year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.