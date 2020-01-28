Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 369 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 784.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $4.20 on Tuesday, hitting $258.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,874. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $174.43 and a one year high of $263.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

