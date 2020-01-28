Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 34,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $134.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,265,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,002. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $417.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

