Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.59. 27,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.20. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.