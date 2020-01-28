Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.80. 4,537,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,915. The stock has a market cap of $299.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

