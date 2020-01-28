Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 57,663 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 55,905 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 261,915 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 48,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ICAP upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $60.01. 3,225,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,334,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

