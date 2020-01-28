Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 657,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 66,834 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 43,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. 180,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

