Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,732,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,202,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 848,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 721,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,000. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

