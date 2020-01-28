VeraBank N.A. Buys 334 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.3% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.12.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.47. 1,727,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,223. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

