VeraBank N.A. Sells 684 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

VeraBank N.A. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 41,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.60. 981,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,901. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $164.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.