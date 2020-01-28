Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,320 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after purchasing an additional 509,082 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,021,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,395 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,914,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,020,981,000 after purchasing an additional 83,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,719,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $465,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,896 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

