Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $19.57 million and $980,176.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003949 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,308.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.67 or 0.01896593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.69 or 0.04097515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00652014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00125157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00725551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009736 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00619989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,201,447 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, Poloniex, Coinroom, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, QBTC, YoBit, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade and Bitsane. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

