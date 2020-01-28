VIDY (VIDY) Achieves Market Cap of $6.68 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One VIDY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb Global, MXC and Gate.io. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $962,538.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.78 or 0.05662993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00127750 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016795 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002722 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00032425 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,012,749,873 tokens. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, MXC, Gate.io and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

