Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth $423,000. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $521.70. 1,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,754. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.99. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.50 and a fifty-two week high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $11.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $437.36 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

