Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 50,390 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,832,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 50,390 shares during the quarter. Kearny Financial makes up 4.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Kearny Financial worth $66,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 2,805.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,264 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 257,089 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. 8,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,605. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kearny Financial Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

